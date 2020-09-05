SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As a brutal heat wave strikes the state, Pacific Gas and Electric upgraded the potential for a Public Safety Power Shutoff from “Elevated” to “PSPS Watch” all across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, including several areas in northern California, according to the utility’s website on Saturday.

The utility also said the power could be shut off as soon as Labor Day because of increased wildfire risk.

As of Saturday, these are the nearby counties that could be impacted: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne.

Cal Fire said in a tweet on Saturday that a Red Flag Warning is in effect through Wednesday as a result of low humidity and gusty winds.

#RedFlagWarning in effect throughout California until Wednesday due to gusty winds & low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution when outdoors. https://t.co/upBwccxXFO pic.twitter.com/GzZacbOtCx — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 5, 2020

“Weather models are starting to come into better agreement regarding the potential offshore wind event late Monday night through Wednesday morning. The start of the event is still more than 2 days away, so details regarding exact strength and location of the event may change moving forward,” PG&E said on its website on Saturday.