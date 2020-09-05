RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Rancho Cordova on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at law enforcement before being shot by authorities. Details regarding what led to the shooting were not released.

The shooting happened Saturday evening in the 10400 block of Investment Circle.

WHAT WE KNOW: This is the scene here off of Folsom Blvd, near Investment Circle. @sacsheriff says a suspect pointed a gun at officers tonight. Officers shot that suspect who has since been taken to the hospital for their injuries. All officers said to be ok. pic.twitter.com/brYPje66Yc — Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) September 6, 2020

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect was taken to the hospital and all officers on the scene are fine.

Authorities advise avoiding the area until the heavy police presence clears the scene.

