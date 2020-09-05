  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Rancho Cordova on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at law enforcement before being shot by authorities. Details regarding what led to the shooting were not released.

The shooting happened Saturday evening in the 10400 block of Investment Circle.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect was taken to the hospital and all officers on the scene are fine.

Authorities advise avoiding the area until the heavy police presence clears the scene.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates on this story.

