PG&E Says Shutoffs May Hit 17 Counties As Wildfire Risk Increases Amid Heat WaveAs a brutal heat wave strikes the state, Pacific Gas and Electric said there is potential for a round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs as early as Monday evening and on Tuesday, including several areas in northern California, according to the utility's website on Sunday.

3 Arrested After High Speed Chase And Crash In Auburn; K9 Officer AssaultedA high-speed chase in a stolen car in Auburn landed three arrests after the suspects crashed into a tree and one of them assaulted a K9 officer while attempting to flee, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

2 Found Dead In North Sacramento Home, Police SayInvestigators are trying to figure out what happened to two people found dead in their home on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

2 Men Stab Each Other In Drunken Fight Near Nicolaus, Sheriff SaysTwo men suspected of being drunk got into a fight and stabbed each other at the Verona Marina campground south of Nicolaus, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.