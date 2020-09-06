AUBURN (CBS13) – A high-speed chase in a stolen car in Auburn landed three arrests after the suspects crashed into a tree and one of them assaulted a K9 officer while attempting to flee, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened last week when their K9 unit was requested by the California Highway Patrol in pursuing a white Ford Mustang.

The suspect vehicle, which was discovered to be stolen out of the Bay Area, crashed into a tree at the end of Covey Road and the three suspects attempted to run away through the surrounding forest area, authorities said.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies and K9 Ronin began tracking the suspects while a CHP chopper flew overhead.

According to the sheriff’s office, all three suspects were located and refused to be detained. One of the suspects assaulted and beat on K9 Ronin as Ronin was apprehending him.

Despite the assault, Ronin was able to hold onto the suspect until his handler arrived to arrest the suspect, authorities said.

All three suspects face several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and assault on a PCSO K-9, deputies said.