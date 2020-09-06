SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California ISO again issued a stage 2 emergency on Sunday and said residents should prepare for rolling blackouts as temperatures and energy demand remain high.

#ISO declares Stage 2 emergency; consumers should prepare for outages. Conservation will be critical to avoiding or limiting power interruptions. https://t.co/0zoCN0X4dV — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020

California ISO made the announcement just before 6:00 p.m. and said energy conservation will be critical to avoiding the outages. Details regarding which areas will be impacted by the potential shutoffs were not released.

California ISO said the grid is experiencing a shortfall of about 4,000 megawatts.

On Saturday night, the agency said consumers did their part in conserving energy to avoid rolling blackouts, and now they’re calling on residents to do the same again on Sunday, a day in which Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto all recorded record-high temperatures.

Earlier in the day, California ISO said the power system outlook on Sunday was “tight and constrained” and a flex alert was issued from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

California ISO advises setting A/C units at 78 degrees or higher, limiting the opening of refrigerators and other major appliances that are major users of electricity, and turning off unnecessary lights.

Pacific Gas and Electric also announced this weekend that 17 counties, including several around the Sacramento region, face potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs as “a potentially widespread, strong and dry offshore wind event forecasted to start Monday evening and continue through mid-day Wednesday” is heightening the risks of more wildfires.

