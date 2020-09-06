Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department said detectives are investigating after a woman was shot near Gunther’s Ice Cream on Sunday evening.
Authorities said reports of the shooting came in at 7:30 p.m. from the 2900 block of Franklin Boulevard.
The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening and her identity was not released.
Details regarding a suspect or the events leading up to the shooting were not available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
DISCLAIMER: Despite original reports from the Sacramento Police Department that the victim was a man, this article has been updated after learning the victim was a woman.