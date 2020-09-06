PG&E Says Shutoffs May Hit 18 Counties As Wildfire Risk Increases Amid Heat WaveAs a brutal heat wave strikes the state, Pacific Gas and Electric said there is potential for a round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs as early as Monday evening and on Tuesday, including several areas in northern California, according to the utility's website on Sunday.

People In Sacramento Look For Fun In High Heat While Other Lend Helping HandPeople around the Sacramento area shared their own ways to handle the high heat and how they were helping others do the same.

California ISO Lifts Stage 2 Emergency After Warning Consumers To Prepare For Rolling BlackoutsCalifornia ISO again issued and lifted a stage 2 emergency on Sunday after warning residents should prepare for rolling blackouts as temperatures and energy demand remained high.

Woman Shot Near Gunther's Ice Cream In South SacramentoThe Sacramento Police Department said detectives are investigating after a woman was shot near Gunther's Ice Cream on Sunday evening.