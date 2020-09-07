  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:North Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are trying to figure out what happened to two people found dead in their home on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel were already on the scene and pronounced the two people – an adult man and an adult woman – dead, police said.

The two were found unresponsive in their home in the 2200 block of Edgewater Road near Woodlake Tavern in North Sacramento. Their identities were not released.

Sacramento police said detectives and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Officer are working the case to find out what happened and determine a cause of death.

