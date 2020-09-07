  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Three little bears, getting themselves into a bit of trouble.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies rescued the cubs from a dumpster in Tahoma on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.

They used a ladder to get the little guys out, and all three scurried off into the night. As the cubs climbed the ladder, one of the deputies stood back and filmed, saying “you’re welcome” to the bears.

The sheriff’s office said bears are searching for food right now as they prepare for winter.

