By Elisabeth Smith
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials say two people were killed and others were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 132 near Vernalis Monday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Honda was passing traffic along Highway 132 and Kasson Road when it collided with an Econoline van. The crash happened around 4 p.m.

The highway was closed in both directions Monday evening. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

CHP did not release any more information about the victims involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

