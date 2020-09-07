WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers say an early morning shooting left a man hurt in Woodland over the weekend.

Woodland police say officers were first called to the area of Bourn and Paradise Valley drives just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday after getting several reports of gunshots heard in the area.

However, while on their way to the scene, an officer also heard gunshots coming from East Street.

A man with a gunshot wound was soon discovered in a front parking lot along East Street. Officers started first aid and medics soon rushed him to the hospital.

During their investigation at the Bourn Drive scene, police say a vehicle circled through the area several times. Officers went to pull the car over, but the driver instead hit the gas. However, the car eventually was stopped and two West Sacramento residents were arrested.

Detectives are still looking into whether that pair had any connection to the shooting. No weapon was located after the arrest, police say.

The man shot appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say. His current condition was not stated.

Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to contact the Investigations Bureau (530) 661/7851.