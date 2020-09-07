SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — Fires across California are making the air quality unhealthy. With extreme heat, smoky skies and a Red Flag Warning, some are calling it an extremely unusual Labor Day.

“It’s just a strange day because it’s so smoky and humid almost sticks to your skin,” one man said.

With the extreme heat and smoky conditions, CBS13 wanted to know the health risks people face when heading outside this holiday. We went to Dr. Peter Murphy an expert in Pulmonary Medicine with Dignity Health for answers.

“When the temperature is elevated it becomes a significant challenge for the heart because the heart that normally would like to send blood to your muscles so you can walk or run now has to send extra blood to your skin to maintain a normal temperature,” Dr. Murphy explained.

He says healthy or not, under these conditions, everyone’s body will likely be working a lot harder when outside. People with underlying health problems like asthma or heart disease will be more sensitive to the heat and smoke, Dr. Murphy said.

“Really there is no justification. The benefits are minimal and the injuries are quiet potentially significant,” Dr. Murphy said.