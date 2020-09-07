AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A boater has been arrested after their vessel ran aground at Lake Camanche on Sunday night, leaving a woman dead.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says they got a notification about a boat crash on the lake a little before 9:30 p.m. Six adults and two children were on board the vessel.

Deputies say one woman was pronounced dead. Two other victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital, while the rest were rushed by ambulance.

After an investigation, detectives identified 33-year-old Livingston resident Jose Manuel Gil as the person who was driving the boat. Detectives allege Gil was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Gil has been arrested and is now facing charges of manslaughter, boating under the influence, child cruelty, providing false identification and resisting. He’s being held at Amador County Jail on $100,000 bail.