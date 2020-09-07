Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man whose body was found after an apparent stabbing along the Sacramento River over the weekend has been identified.
Sacramento police say officers found the man deceased on Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Railyards Boulevard and Jibboom Street. He had been stabbed, officers say.
On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Nicholas Emmett.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, but no details about any suspect nor a possible motive has been identified.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Sacramento police.