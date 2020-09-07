Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An unexpected power outage left more than 5,200 SMUD customers without power Monday afternoon.
According to SMUD, the outage occurred at 3:30 p.m., affecting approximately 5,284 customers. The utility said the outage was not a “rolling outage,” but the cause has not yet been determined.
Crews restored power to most of the affected customers by 5 p.m. Fewer than 30 customers were left without power by 5 p.m., and SMUD said the estimated restoration time is 9:35 p.m.
You can check current power outages on their website.
