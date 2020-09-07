Comments
TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A Folsom woman’s attempt to pull her car out of a ditch landed her in a lot more trouble Saturday night.
Truckee police say 28-year-old Kelly Fitzpatrick crashed her car into a ditch and hit a fire hydrant. She then allegedly stole a truck owned by the Truckee Public Works Department and used it to try and pull her car out of the ditch.
Her attempt was not successful, and both vehicles were damaged, officials said.
Fitzpatrick was arrested in the lobby of a Springhill Suites hotel after staff reported she was intoxicated. Police found her vehicle Sunday morning after they were contacted by a Public Works employee.
She was charged with disorderly conduct, vehicle theft, and hit and run.