TURLOCK (CBS13) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Turlock that police believe could be gang-related.

Turlock police say officers responded to Days Inn along the 200 block of N. Tully Road a little after 4 a.m. Monday after getting several reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, a man who had been shot at least once was found.

That man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

A second man was also found and detained by officers at the scene. He has been identified as 20-year-old Ceres resident Miguel Saldate and, after an investigation, was arrested on charges of attempted homicide and other felonies.

Investigators are still processing the crime scene. At this point, police say they believe the incident may be gang-related.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.