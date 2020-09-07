(CNN) — Every year on Labor Day, Americans celebrate the US labor movement, as well as the countless hard workers who built this country and keep it running strong.

As of July 2020, there were more than 159 million people in the US civilian labor force — and, in honor of the federal holiday, many of them are taking the day off this Monday, September 7.

To help you navigate Labor Day, here’s a list of what businesses are open and closed:

OPEN

Target — Open regular hours

Walmart — Open regular hours

Kroger– Open regular hours

Trader Joe’s — Open regular hours

Movie theaters — Some movie theaters are open, depending on coronavirus restrictions in your state. Call your local theater to check.

Zoos — Open regular hours

Malls — Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.

National parks — Some National Parks across the US are open. Call before visiting the park.

CLOSED

Government buildings — Anything government-owned, such as the DMV and public libraries, is most likely closed.

Banks — Financial institutions are generally closed, although ATMs are always available if you need to deposit a check or get some cash.

Post office — The US Postal Service will not deliver mail Monday, and US post offices are closed as well.

FedEx — Offices will be open with modified hours, but there will be no deliveries on Labor Day.

Museums — If you plan to visit a museum, call to make sure it isn’t closed. While some museums are open, others aren’t.

The best way to confirm whether a business or institution is open is to call ahead.

