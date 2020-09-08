STOCKTON (CBS13) — Hundreds of campers that had been trapped by the flames of the Creek Fire in the Sierra are finally safe. The final stranded group was airlifted out of the fire zone Tuesday by California National Guard helicopters.

The crews performing the rescues are based in Stockton and Mather Field.

California National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Michael Hames, based at Mather Air Field, was one of the pilots performing the successful rescue operation, guided by first responders grouping stranded people together inside the fire zone.

“Just using our god given eyeballs,” Hames said. “You just kind of imagine your family being in that situation, and everything in you wants to go get them.”

Loved ones waited patiently for the helicopters to arrive from the fire lines, and for their rescued family’s embrace.

John Breckinridge was stranded inside the fire lines for three days.

“It was pretty nasty,” Breckinridge said. “It was smoky up there.”

Harlan Hays was also stranded for three days.

“Just on edge, on edge a little bit, ready for anything,” Hays said.

A wildfire rescue. A mission to save people stranded inside the firelines.

“It’s just been a constant effort to try and get these people out,” Hames said.

It took a military operation to make it happen. In all, 373 people were airlifted out of the Creek Fire.