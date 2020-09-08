  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Carmichael News

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Officials say an elderly woman has died after crashing through a backyard off Garfield Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the woman was driving northbound on Garfield Ave. when she slammed through a backyard fence at Marietta Way. The driver went through two sides of the fence, crossed Marietta Way, and crashed into a second fence, where she came to a stop.

CHP says the driver received CPR at the scene and was taken to an area hospital where she died.

It’s unclear what caused the woman to veer off the road at this time. Officials say she may have had a medical emergency.

No other injuries were reported in this incident and neither of the homes were damaged by the vehicle.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

