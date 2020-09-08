SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on a fast-moving fire burning off W. Elverta Road.

3:45 p.m.

CHP says Elkhorn Blvd. from Highway 99 to Metro Air Parkway remains closed due to downed power lines in the roadway. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

3:23 p.m.

Interstate 5 has reopened in both directions at Highway 99 and Airport Blvd, California Highway Patrol said.

Sacramento Fire says more than 800 acres burned and crews are now mopping up the area.

According to Sacramento City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby, two structures were burned.

2:31 p.m.

California Highway Patrol says northbound Interstate 5 is closed due to smoke from the fire.

Traffic is being diverted to northbound Highway 99 for the time being.

Along the southbound side of I-5, traffic is being turned around at Airport Boulevard.

Firefighters are working to try and prevent the flames from jumping the freeway.

1:53 p.m.

Firefighters are trying to get a handle on a fast-moving grass fire in rural North Sacramento.

The fire is burning near W. Elverta and Power Line roads.

Heavy winds are driving the flames.

It’s unclear if any structures were damaged or threatened.

A traffic advisory is in effect for both roads.

More information to come.