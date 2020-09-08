EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are monitoring a new wildfire in the Eldorado National Forest.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Fork Fire, started late Tuesday morning and is burning near the Airport Flat Campground. It is about 13 miles from Foresthill, authorities say.

The Fork Fire in the Pacific Ranger District is now 400+ acres and is spreading toward the 2014 King Fire burn scar in the Rubicon drainage on the Georgetown Ranger District.

The fire cause is under investigation. It began off Wentworth Springs Road, East of Gerle Creek. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) September 8, 2020

High winds and currently driving the fire, which the National Forest Service says has already burned more than 400 acres. Firefighters are concerned that this fire could grow significantly.

READ ALSO: Placer County Issues Air Quality Advisory Due To Smoke From Fork Fire

As of Tuesday night, crews say the fire is spreading toward the burn scar of the 2014 King Fire in the Rubicon drainage on the Georgetown Ranger District.

Evacuations are in place for Loon Lake, Gerle Creek and Rubicon Trail.

Cal Fire crews are helping in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More information to come.