EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are monitoring a new wildfire in the Eldorado National Forest.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Fork Fire, started late Tuesday morning and is burning near the Airport Flat Campground. It is about 13 miles from Foresthill, authorities say.

High winds and currently driving the fire, which the National Forest Service says has already burned more than 500 acres and is 0% contained. Firefighters are concerned that this fire could grow significantly.

READ ALSO: Placer County Issues Air Quality Advisory Due To Smoke From Fork Fire

As of Tuesday night, crews say the fire is spreading toward the burn scar of the 2014 King Fire in the Rubicon drainage on the Georgetown Ranger District.

Evacuations are in place for Loon Lake, Gerle Creek and Rubicon Trail. Later Tuesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for Stumpy Meadows, Quintette, and Volcanoville areas. Residents are asked to travel toward Georgetown.

An evacuation point was established at the Cool Community Church on Cave Valley Road.

Cal Fire crews are helping in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More information to come.