PG&E Power Shutoffs Impact 167,000 CustomersThe targeted outages that began overnight to about 167,000 homes and businesses in central and Northern California are the first by Pacific Gas & Electric since critics blasted last year's shut-offs as poorly executed and overly broad.

2 hours ago

Driver Killed In 9-Vehicle Crash On Southbound I-5 Near Florin RoadThe southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down near Florin Road Tuesday evening due to a fatal crash.

2 hours ago

Police Investigating Shooting After Wounded Victim Walks Into Rancho Cordova 7-ElevenA man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after walking into a Rancho Cordova 7-Eleven with a gunshot wound, police said.

2 hours ago

Sacramento Police Release Video Of Officer-Involved Shooting Of Albert WheelerSacramento police have released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that ended with the death of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at a police officer.

2 hours ago

Wind-Driven Wildfire In Eldorado National Forest Burns 500 Acres; Evacuations Ordered In El Dorado CountyThe fire, which has been dubbed the Fork Fire, started late Tuesday morning and is burning near the Airport Flat Campground. It is about 13 miles from Foresthill, authorities say.

3 hours ago