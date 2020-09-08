Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A Fairfield man is behind bars after police say he started a fire inside the mall.
Police and firefighters were called to the JC Penney store at the Solano Town Center late Monday night.
Fire crews quickly put out the fire. Officials say there was some fire damage to merchandise, but no structural damage to the store.
Based on the evidence, investigators believed the fire was intentionally set and identified a possible suspect.
Rafael Munguia, 54, was interviewed and arrested on an arson charge Tuesday morning, police said.