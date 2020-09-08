Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a string of drive-by paintball shootings in Modesto.
Modesto police say they’ve gotten several calls over the past week from citizens reporting that someone had shot them with a paintball from a car.
The citizens were often just outside walking, sitting or working when they were attacked, police say.
Few details about any possible suspects have been released at this point, but investigators believe the suspects could be driving in a small Toyota or Chevy sedan.
Anyone with information that will help identify the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.