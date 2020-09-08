Interstate 5 Reopens After Fast-Moving Grass Fire Burns 850 Acres In North SacramentoCHP says Elkhorn Blvd. from Highway 99 to Metro Air Parkway remains closed due to downed power lines in the roadway. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

13 minutes ago

El Dorado County Residents Call Public Safety Power Shutoffs 'Déjà-Vu'It's the first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year, but this time it's happening while many are stuck at home.

24 minutes ago

Group Of Parents Hold Rally To Reopen Schools At CapitolA group of parents is holding a rally at the State Capitol, pushing to reopen schools for in-person instruction.

28 minutes ago

Car Crashes Through Carmichael YardsA car drove through a backyard off Garfield Ave. at Marietta Way Tuesday afternoon.

30 minutes ago

Students Return To Campus At Woodland Christian After County Granted WaiverHundreds of students at Woodland Christian saw staff face to face for the first time Tuesday since the coronavirus pandemic hit. This comes after the private school applied for a waiver to allow in-person instruction.

39 minutes ago