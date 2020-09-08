Police Investigating Shooting After Wounded Victim Walks Into Rancho Cordova 7-ElevenA man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after walking into a Rancho Cordova 7-Eleven with a gunshot wound, police said.

3 minutes ago

Sacramento Police Release Video Of Officer-Involved Shooting Of Albert WheelerSacramento police have released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that ended with the death of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at a police officer.

8 minutes ago

Wind-Driven Wildfire In Eldorado National Forest Burns 500 Acres; Evacuations Ordered In El Dorado CountyThe fire, which has been dubbed the Fork Fire, started late Tuesday morning and is burning near the Airport Flat Campground. It is about 13 miles from Foresthill, authorities say.

10 minutes ago

North Complex Fire Flares Up, New Evacuations OrderedThe Butte County Sheriff's Office ordered new evacuations Friday night.

11 minutes ago

California National Guard Helicopter Crews From Stockton, Mather Rescue Trapped Campers From WildfireHundreds of campers that had been trapped by the flames of the Creek Fire in the Sierra are finally safe. The final stranded group was airlifted out of the fire zone Tuesday by California National Guard helicopters.

22 minutes ago