RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after walking into a Rancho Cordova 7-Eleven with a gunshot wound, police said.
Rancho Cordova Police say the shooting victim walked into the convenience store at Mills Station Road and Mather Field Road just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. He had a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said.
Detectives are now investigating the shooting and canvassing the area for clues. No suspect information has been released.
Police did not identify the victim.