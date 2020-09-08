Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down near Florin Road Tuesday evening due to a fatal crash.
The California Highway Patrol said a big rig rear-ended a sedan around 4:45 p.m. Officials said the driver of the sedan, an adult male, was killed.
A total of nine vehicles were involved in the crash, and two other people were transported from the scene with minor injuries, CHP said.
CHP says the big rig tipped over, blocking all southbound lanes. Traffic was diverted to Florin Road as officials cleaned up the scene.
Traffic was backed up for a couple of miles on southbound I-5. The road reopened just after 10 p.m.