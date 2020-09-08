Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are shut down near Florin Road due to a crash.
According to Caltrans, the road was shut down around 6 p.m. Traffic was diverted to Florin Road as police and first responders arrived at the scene.
There are reports that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. CBS13 has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information.
Traffic was backed up for a couple of miles on southbound I-5.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.