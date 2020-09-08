Davis, A's Hand Greinke, Astros 6th Straight Loss In Game 1Khris Davis homered and hit an RBI double against previously unbeaten Zack Greinke, and the Oakland Athletics sent the Houston Astros to their sixth straight loss, 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Kaepernick, Still Not Signed By Any Team, Added To Latest Version Of Madden 21Madden NFL players will have the opportunity to see how Colin Kaepernick might fare if he was back on the field.

Murphy Hits Homer, Two-Run Single, A's Take 1st From AstrosSean Murphy homered and hit a two-run single to help Chris Bassitt snap a three-start winless stretch, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 6-0 on Monday night with both teams missing star players.

Giants Beat Diamondbacks, End Gallen's Record StreakKevin Gausman and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended pitcher Zac Gallen's record-setting streak to begin his career, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Monday night.