Filed Under:California wildfire season, Suisun City

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Crews say a grass fire that got dangerously close to some apartments in Suisun City is under investigation.

The flames were first reported a little after midnight Tuesday near Sunset and Railroad avenues.

With the Red Flag weather conditions, a first alarm response was immediately called. Several engines responded to the scene and crews quickly started attacking the flames.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the nearby apartments.

No injuries were reported.

The fire has been deemed suspicious, the Suisun City Fire Department says. No signs of a homeless camp near the area of the fire was found.

