Murphy Hits Homer, Two-Run Single, A's Take 1st From AstrosSean Murphy homered and hit a two-run single to help Chris Bassitt snap a three-start winless stretch, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 6-0 on Monday night with both teams missing star players.

Giants Beat Diamondbacks, End Gallen's Record StreakKevin Gausman and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended pitcher Zac Gallen's record-setting streak to begin his career, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Monday night.

Tatís Hits 15th Home Run, Padres Win Series With A'sFernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors' home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of the San Diego Padres' back-and-forth 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Solano's 2-Run Blast Keys Giants Victory Over ArizonaDonovan Solano hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Sunday.