SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials say the two people killed in a crash on Highway 132 near Vernalis on Monday afternoon were a 29 and 12-year-old from Oakland.

California Highway Patrol says a Honda Civic driver apparently let her vehicle drift into the opposite lane near Kasson Road. She then turned sharply and went into the shoulder before going back into the road – where it was hit by an Econoline van.

The impact left the Honda driver, a 29-year-old Oakland resident Cecilia Delgadillo, as well as a 12-year-old girl who was in the front passenger seat dead.

Officers say Delgadillo wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, but the girl was. A 2-year-old and 8-year-old who were in the back seat, as well as the driver of the van, suffered major injuries.

Investigators say Delgadillo may have survived if she was wearing a seatbelt.

The highway was closed in both directions through Monday evening. It has since reopened.