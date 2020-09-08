  • CBS13On Air

North Sacramento, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are trying to get a handle on a fast-moving grass fire in rural North Sacramento.

The fire is burning near W. Elverta and Power Line roads.

Heavy winds are driving the flames.

It’s unclear if any structures were damaged or threatened.

A traffic advisory is in effect for both roads.

More information to come.

