Kaepernick, Still Not Signed By Any Team, Added To Latest Version Of Madden 21Madden NFL players will have the opportunity to see how Colin Kaepernick might fare if he was back on the field.

Murphy Hits Homer, Two-Run Single, A's Take 1st From AstrosSean Murphy homered and hit a two-run single to help Chris Bassitt snap a three-start winless stretch, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 6-0 on Monday night with both teams missing star players.

Giants Beat Diamondbacks, End Gallen's Record StreakKevin Gausman and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended pitcher Zac Gallen's record-setting streak to begin his career, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Monday night.

Tatís Hits 15th Home Run, Padres Win Series With A'sFernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors' home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of the San Diego Padres' back-and-forth 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.