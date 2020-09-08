Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are trying to get a handle on a fast-moving grass fire in rural North Sacramento.
The fire is burning near W. Elverta and Power Line roads.
Heavy winds are driving the flames.
More video of this fast moving grass fire near Elkhorn and the 99 @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/wjl2xAEQIR
— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) September 8, 2020
It’s unclear if any structures were damaged or threatened.
A traffic advisory is in effect for both roads.
More information to come.