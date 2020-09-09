49ers' Arik Armstead Uses Platform To Promote Social IssuesArik Armstead sat down at the podium and had a message before he would answer any questions about playing defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers.

Ruf Homers Late, Giants Rally Past Red-Hot Mariners 6-5Pinch-hitter Darin Ruf homered with one out in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat Seattle 6-5 on Tuesday night, ending the Mariners' six-game winning streak.

Gurriel Hits Go-Ahead Sacrifice Fly, Astros End 6-Game SkidDusty Baker waited for the Houston Astros to catch even a small break, and then his club finally got a few.

Davis, A's Hand Greinke, Astros 6th Straight Loss In Game 1Khris Davis homered and hit an RBI double against previously unbeaten Zack Greinke, and the Oakland Athletics sent the Houston Astros to their sixth straight loss, 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.