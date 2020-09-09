Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The lights are back on for most PG&E customers who lost power due to the Public Safety Power Shutoff earlier this week.
The utility said 88% of customers were restored Wednesday evening. After the Red Flag Warning expired and gusty winds died down, crews inspected PG&E power lines and began restoring power.
Some areas affected by wildfires, including Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties, did not see full restoration Wednesday.
Approximately 3,000 personnel and 34 aircraft are working to restore power. The inspections can only be done in the daylight, so if power was not restored Wednesday, crews will have to resume work Thursday morning when the sun rises.
You can find the latest PSPS information on the PG&E website.