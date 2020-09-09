CBS Sacramento APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours Suspicion
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Public Safety Power Shutoffs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The lights are back on for most PG&E customers who lost power due to the Public Safety Power Shutoff earlier this week.

The utility said 88% of customers were restored Wednesday evening. After the Red Flag Warning expired and gusty winds died down, crews inspected PG&E power lines and began restoring power.

Some areas affected by wildfires, including Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties, did not see full restoration Wednesday.

Approximately 3,000 personnel and 34 aircraft are working to restore power. The inspections can only be done in the daylight, so if power was not restored Wednesday, crews will have to resume work Thursday morning when the sun rises.

You can find the latest PSPS information on the PG&E website. 

https://twitter.com/PGE_Paul/status/1303885492073697280

Comments

Leave a Reply