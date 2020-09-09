Willow Fire Destroyed Multiple Homes In Yuba CountyThe Willow Fire has burned more than 1,300 acres and destroyed at least 14 homes and 16 outbuildings, Cal Fire said.

2 hours ago

Placer County Ends Local Health Emergency - What Does That Mean?The Placer County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to end the "local health emergency" in the county, prompting the resignation of the county's health officer and confusion about what that means for people, and businesses, in Placer County.

2 hours ago

Experts Explain Why Air Quality And Smoke Levels Are Different Around Sacramento RegionAs smoke continues to blanket the sky and fill the lungs of plenty of people in Sacramento and the rest of California, there’s a burning question. Why is the smoke so bad in some areas and not in others?

2 hours ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 9/9/20The latest headlines.

2 hours ago

3 Killed In Butte County Bear Fire, Evacuations Still In PlaceThree people have died in the Bear Fire, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said.

3 hours ago