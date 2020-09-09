AUBURN (CBS13) — Placer County’s public health director Dr. Aimee Sisson is resigning from her position.

The county announced Dr. Sisson’s resignation on Wednesday. No reason was given for her resignation.

“Over the past seven months with Dr. Sisson’s leadership, Placer County has succeeded in limiting the spread of COVID-19, leaving us well positioned to continue safely reopening our economy while still taking necessary precautions,” said Placer County Executive Officer Todd Leopold in a statement.

Placer County recently moved from the highest level of concern over the coronavirus pandemic in new California’s “blueprint” for reopening chart, down to the “substantial” category.

This means some non-essential businesses are now being allowed to reopen indoor operations.

Case in point, Cinemark announced on Wednesday that it’s Century Roseville and Blue Oaks Century theaters will reopening for limited capacity by the end of the week.

The county has seen, as of Wednesday, a total of 3,238 positive cases and 36 deaths, according to public health’s numbers.

Dr. Sisson has served as Placer County’s public health director since October 2019. She will be staying with the county until Sept. 25 to help with the transition.

No immediate replacement was announced.