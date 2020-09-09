CBS Sacramento APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMRelief from Inflammation
    03:00 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Steve Large
Filed Under:Bear Fire, Berry Creek

BERRY CREEK (CBS13) — The small community of Berry Creek is now wiped out by a wildfire, in an eerie scene that’s become all too common in California.

Devastation in Berry Creek

This wildfire has also turned deadly. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announcing three bodies have been discovered. None have been identified. There are also a dozen missing people.

READ MORE: 3 Killed As Bear Fire Explodes In Butte County

Jessica Williams reported her 16-year-old son missing. She spoke to CBS13 from Indiana, where she is working to locate her son Josiah Williams.

“He’s smart, he’s a good kid, he’s athletic,” Williams said.

Josiah was last seen in Berry Creek. His car was found unscathed. A search of hospitals has turned up nothing. His mother is praying it’s a miscommunication.

“I can’t get a hold of him, nobody can find him,” Jessica Williams said.

READ: Elk Grove Man Killed In 11-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 Near Florin Road

First responders used a Berry Creek fire station as a triage for dozens of people fleeing the wildfire, several suffering burns as they made their escape.

“I would say most of them were running for their lives,” Cal Fire Captain Specialist Matthew Palade said. “You know, some of the people we encountered last night, they were sleeping. We woke people up.”

This small community of Berry Creek. Wiped out by wildfire. Families of the missing are now holding onto hope for a miracle.

“Josiah, I love you please call me. Let mom know where you’re at,” Jessica Williams said.

Comments
  1. Ruth C. Still says:
    September 9, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    This is absolutely heart breaking. Praying for all in the path of these fires. Praying God will send the rains needed to quickly put out all the fires. In Jesus Name, Amen

    Reply

Leave a Reply