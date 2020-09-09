SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after a crash along westbound Interstate 80 between Dixon and Vacaville early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, around 2:30 a.m., an Audi and BMW were involved in a crash along the highway near Midway Road. The cars stopped in the center median but were also partially blocking the fast lane.

Several minutes after that initial crash, a third car crashed into the BMW and caused the vehicles to hit the people from BMW and Audi drivers – who were standing in the center median. Almost immediately after, a fourth car crashed into the wreck.

Officers say the driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.

Exactly what led up to the crashes is still under investigation.