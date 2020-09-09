ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) — A Sacramento man is accused of fatally stabbing a man early Wednesday morning in Arden-Arcade, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old man was stabbed in his abdomen in the 2300 block of Villanova Circle around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies detained the suspect, 31-year-old Jordan Rene Perez, at the scene. According to detectives, Perez knew the victim, but the motive for the stabbing is still unknown. Perez was booked in the Sacramento County Jail for murder.

Officials have not yet identified the victim. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5155.