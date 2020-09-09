YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Willow Fire burning in Yuba County:

4:28 p.m.

The Willow Fire has burned more than 1,300 acres and destroyed at least 14 homes and 16 outbuildings, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters are still up against some active flames up Willow Glen Road as strike teams work on containment. Crews say they are focusing on hotspots. Some are working to get into the roots of burning trees in order to completely extinguish the flames.

Cal Fire said in addition to cutting through smoldering trees, firefighters are focusing on structure defense to make sure homes still standing near hotspots are protected.

Officials say this firefight has been difficult because of the steep slopes and canyons that allow flames to spread rapidly. They say the previous drought and the Red Flag Warning were big factors in the way the fire spread.

People who live in this area say they have been on high alert.

“This year we already packed up three different times, it’s incredible,” one resident said.

11:30 a.m.

A Voluntary Evacuation Advisory has been issued for several areas in Yuba County due to the fast-growing Willow Fire.

The areas under voluntary evacuation include the Oregon House/Dobbins region north of Marysville Road, between French Town Road to the west, Indiana Ranch Road to the east and Forsythe road to the north.

All other evacuation orders are still in effect, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department says.

Evacuees are being told to head down Marysville Road southbound towards Marysville.

The staging area for evacuees is at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.

6:15 a.m.

Evacuations have been ordered after a new-start, fast-moving vegetation fire off Marysville and Willow Glen roads near Loma Rica.

Cal Fire says, as of early Wednesday morning, about 300 acres have burned so far.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reports that some 3,000 residents in Loma Rica are under evacuation orders.

Several roads are closed in the area, including:

Oregon Hill Rd @ Indiana Ranch Rd

Indiana Ranch Rd @ Eagle Trl

Forbestown Rd @ New York House Rd

Frenchtown Rd @ New York House Rd

La Porte Rd @ Honcut Ridge

Frenchtown Rd @ Marysville Rd

Forbestown Rd @ New York Flat Rd

Fruitland Rd @ Honcut Rd

Fruitland Rd @ Loma Rica Rd

Peoria Rd @ Dolan Harding Rd

Township Rd @ Peoria Rd

Willow Glen Rd @ Marysville Rd

An evacuation staging area is opening at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. Small and large animals can be housed there.

Updates to follow.