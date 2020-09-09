3,000 People Evacuated In Loma Rica Due To Willow Fire In Yuba CountyEvacuations have been ordered after a fast-moving vegetation fire off Marysville and Willow Glen roads.

16 minutes ago

PG&E Power Shutoffs Impact 167,000 CustomersThe targeted outages that began overnight to about 167,000 homes and businesses in central and Northern California are the first by Pacific Gas & Electric since critics blasted last year's shut-offs as poorly executed and overly broad.

8 hours ago

Driver Killed In 9-Vehicle Crash On Southbound I-5 Near Florin RoadThe southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down near Florin Road Tuesday evening due to a fatal crash.

8 hours ago

Police Investigating Shooting After Wounded Victim Walks Into Rancho Cordova 7-ElevenA man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after walking into a Rancho Cordova 7-Eleven with a gunshot wound, police said.

8 hours ago

Sacramento Police Release Video Of Officer-Involved Shooting Of Albert WheelerSacramento police have released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that ended with the death of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at a police officer.

8 hours ago