YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Willow Fire burning in Yuba County:
6:15 a.m.
Evacuations have been ordered after a new-start, fast-moving vegetation fire off Marysville and Willow Glen roads near Loma Rica.
Cal Fire says, as of early Wednesday morning, about 300 acres have burned so far.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reports that some 3,000 residents in Loma Rica are under evacuation orders.
Several roads are closed in the area, including:
Oregon Hill Rd @ Indiana Ranch Rd
Indiana Ranch Rd @ Eagle Trl
Forbestown Rd @ New York House Rd
Frenchtown Rd @ New York House Rd
La Porte Rd @ Honcut Ridge
Frenchtown Rd @ Marysville Rd
Forbestown Rd @ New York Flat Rd
Fruitland Rd @ Honcut Rd
Fruitland Rd @ Loma Rica Rd
Peoria Rd @ Dolan Harding Rd
Township Rd @ Peoria Rd
Willow Glen Rd @ Marysville Rd
An evacuation staging area is opening at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. Small and large animals can be housed there.
Updates to follow.