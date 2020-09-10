Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities have made an arrest in the 2017 Christmas Eve killing of 26-year-old Jimmy McAny, the Modesto Police Department announced on Thursday.
Jason Sheard, 29, of Modesto was taken into custody for the shooting death of McAny in downtown Modesto.
Sheard was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail where he faces murder charges.
Investigators said there was a second victim in the shooting that recovered from their gunshot wounds.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting or has more information on what unfolded is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.