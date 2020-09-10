BERRY CREEK (CBS13) – Families in Butte County are coming forward desperately searching for their loved ones missing amid the North Complex West Zone fire.

Michelle Rancour-Aldridge is searching for her sister.

“They told me, ‘You can’t go up there, they have already stopped from going up there,’ ” she said.

Homes are burnt to the ground and years of memories are gone in Berry Creek. The North Complex West Zone left several people trapped. Among the now-missing is Kelly Burke, a mother in her late 40’s, and 16-year-old Josiah. Josiah’s mom, who is out of state, is now scrambling to book a flight to California.

“Josiah, I love you. Please call me, let me know where you are at,” Jessica Williams said to her son Josiah in a video message.

Michelle is praying her sister Kelly is safe after flames ripped through her Berry Creek home of 20 years.

She said neighbors told her that her sister Kelly left with friends. Michelle just wants to know she’s okay.

“That I love her and I’m glad she’s not it that house,” Michelle said.

Michelle’s husband John is hopeful for a safe return.

“I’ll hug her and tell her, ‘Welcome home, I’m so glad you’re here,’ ” he said.