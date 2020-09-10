TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Modesto man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing Mario Meza of Turlock on Monday.

Turlock police say officers responded to Days Inn along the 200 block of N. Tully Road a little after 4 a.m. Monday after getting several reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, police found 26-year-old Mario Meza with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Twenty-year-old Ceres resident Miguel Saldate was detained at the scene. After a police investigation, Saldate was arrested on charges of attempted homicide and other felonies.

Police later identified a second suspect, 19-year-old Juan Jose Cruz Jr. of Modesto. On Wednesday, Cruz was questioned at the Turlock Police Department and arrested on charges of homicide, attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was later booked in the Stanislaus County Jail.

Investigators are still processing the crime scene. At this point, police say they believe the incident may be gang-related.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the victim’s last name was Mendoza, not Meza.