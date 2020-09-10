RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — New video was released Thursday from a Rancho Cordova gun battle that left a Sacramento deputy shot and two people dead.

In a press release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, 29-year-old Christopher Walker, shot at deputies when they arrived on Dutchess Way Aug 22. Deputy Eric Schmidt was shot twice in the leg.

Deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect, hitting him at least twice, the sheriff’s office said. Officials say the suspect also had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office said around 7 p.m., a 911 caller said her grandson, whom she had a restraining order against, was in her residence on Dutchess Way and had a gun he was pointing at her.

The sheriff’s office said the caller, 58-year-old Betty Winn Spirk, was shot four times by the suspect during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say Winn Spirk was not the suspect’s grandmother but lived at the residence with his grandmother.