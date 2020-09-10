SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — The “Kung Fu Panda” has been designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants.

Pablo Sandoval, the fan-favorite and hero from the team’s World Series runs from the early 2010s, was placed on unconditional release waivers on Thursday.

He had been struggling at the plate this shortened season, going just .220 with one homer in 82 at-bats.

“Thank you San Francisco Giants, my teammates, coaches & the best fans in the world. You’ve been everything I could have dreamed of and more,” Sandoval posted on Instagram. “It’s been an honor and privilege to play for you. My heart will forever be in San Francisco.”

It was Sandoval’s second stint with the Giants. He signed with the Boston Red Sox following San Francisco’s 2014 World Series win, but struggled to live up to his large contract.

Sandoval resigned with the Giants back in 2017 as a role-player, but managed to get significant playing time with San Francisco. His 2019 campaign was productive, with Sandoval batting .268 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs in 272 at-bats.

The Giants also parted ways with Hunter Pence, another fan-favorite from the team’s glory years, last month after he too struggled to find his stroke at the plate.