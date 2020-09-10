ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A teenager with a warrant for domestic violence is facing various drug- and firearm-related charges after a traffic stop also involving a Sacramento parolee in Roseville, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Authorities said the 17-year-old with a no-bail warrant and 31-year-old parolee Laderall Davis were pulled over on the night of Sept. 4 for a traffic violation.

When approaching the vehicle, deputies said they noticed the smell of marijuana and performed a search on the vehicle.

Deputies said the located a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, a bottle of 100 oxycodone pills and a bottle of codeine with prescriptions ripped off of both, a dosing spoon, a bag, a glass jar and numerous sealed packets, all containing several packets of marijuana along with a scale.

Davis and the 17-year-old both face charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of marijuana for sale. The unidentified 17-year-old faces additional charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm, being a minor in possession of ammunition and his warrant for domestic violence.

Authorities said Davis was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Davis had been on post release community supervision for being in possession of a controlled substance.