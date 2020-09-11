ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Thick layers of smoke continue to coat the Sacramento skies, leaving most people nowhere to escape. Though, some people are seeking refuge in surrounding counties now allowed to open more businesses indoors.

After more than two dozen days of haze in the region, Michelle Thelen, of Nevada County, said it’s easy to choke on smoke and hard to find comfort outdoors.

“Got rid of the heat – now we have gross air,” Thelen said.

She spent Friday getting out of that gross air and shopped indoors with her daughter at the Roseville Galleria for the day.

“With the smoke out, it’s hard to enjoy yourself,” Payton Giammona, her daughter, said.

Roseville is one of the few cities in the area people can actually recreate inside, now that Placer County dropped down in tiers earlier in the week. Moving from the ‘widespread’ purple tier down to red allowed them to reopen several more indoor businesses, and plenty of people are taking advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s like freedom,” said Rosa, visiting from Natomas. She headed to the Placer County area in order to have a movie date with her husband, the first one in months.

“It’s a time to get away from everything, the hustle and bustle and cares of the world,” she said.

It’s a win for restaurant owners, too. Michael McDermott owns ‘The Place’ and said he’s thankful to welcome people to dine in once again, after days of serving meals in murky air.

“Sucker punch after sucker punch,” he said. “All of a sudden it’s sit outside, then it’s 110 and then you can’t breathe.”

Indoor businesses like his expect a big boom in customers as people try to find a breath of fresh air. Air quality throughout the weekend isn’t expected to let up and will likely stay in the unhealthy category.