SAN DIEGO (AP/CBS13) — Friday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch after a member of the Giants organization tested positive for the coronavirus, the team confirmed in a statement.

The team said in a statement that the MLB will announce additional information regarding the team’s series against San Diego as soon as possible.

At this time, it is unknown which member of the organization tested positive for the virus.

Saturday night’s game at Petco Park also was called off. The teams were scheduled to play through Sunday.

This was the first postponement due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.

Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn’t take the field and the team announced the game had been postponed.

Players from both teams lingered in and around the dugouts well after Garrett Richards was scheduled to throw the first pitch.