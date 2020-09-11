BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Two Lincoln police officers are being credited with helping an injured bear in the area of the North Complex West Zone Fire.

Corporal Rogers and Officer Rogers (no relation) of the Lincoln Police Department were deployed to the North Complex West Zone Fire in Butte County Thursday. A California Fish and Wildlife warden and biologist had to tranquilize a bear in order to rescue it.

After it was tranquilized, the 350-pound animal walked into a creek and was at risk of drowning. The officers jumped in to help and carried the bear through about 100 yards of forest terrain to the warden’s vehicle.

The bear sustained injuries to its feet.

The North Complex West Zone Fire has burned over 70,412 acres and containment stands at five percent, as of Friday morning.

Containment now stands at 5 percent for the West Zone and 23 percent overall for the North Complex incident.