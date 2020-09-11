VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Burned remains found near Lake Berryessa were confirmed to be those of a Vallejo woman missing since August and her suspected killer, a Vacaville man she met in the city for a date, has been taken into custody, the Vacaville Police Department announced on Friday.

Victor Serriteno, 28, was booked into the Solano County Jail Friday on a no-bail warrant for homicide, authorities said.

Priscilla Castro, 32, visited Vacaville for a prearranged date with Serriteno on the evening of August 16, according to detectives.

Authorities said Castro was not seen or heard from again after that night and she was reported missing by her family to the Oakland Police Department two days later on August 18. Hours after Castro was reported missing, detectives said her vehicle was found abandoned in the 100 block of Bush Street in Vacaville.

Vacaville detectives said that with the use of phone records and analytics software, they were able to start a grid search on September 2 near Lake Berryessa, where the burned remains were located and found on September 10 to be Castro’s body.

The Solano County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide but the exact cause of death is still unknown, police said.

Authorities said Serriteno was located in the city of Santa Clare Friday morning through several interviews, cell phone records, city camera footage and other evidence.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Vacaville Police Department.