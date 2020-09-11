  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting near the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery early Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The scene is along the 1000 block of Broadway.

Sacramento police said the two victims of the shooting were found near 24th Street and Broadway. Both were taken to the hospital where police said the man died and the woman was in stable condition.

A witness told CBS13 that the gunfire was directed toward her group, which was at a burial and was made up of children, adults and elderly people.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Officers are now canvassing the area for any possible witnesses. Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.

More information to come.

