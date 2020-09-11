SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting near the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery early Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The scene is along the 1000 block of Broadway.

Sacramento police said the two victims of the shooting were found near 24th Street and Broadway. Both were taken to the hospital where police said the man died and the woman was in stable condition.

A witness tells me she was at a burial during the shooting. She says the gunfire was directed towards her group made up of young children, adults and elderly people. @CBSSacramento — Velena Jones (@velenajones) September 11, 2020

A witness told CBS13 that the gunfire was directed toward her group, which was at a burial and was made up of children, adults and elderly people.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Officers are now canvassing the area for any possible witnesses. Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.

More information to come.